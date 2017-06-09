Sri Lankan shares slip from 17-mth high ahead of cbank rate review
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbouring countries that had blocked the shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.
Customers may face some delays in deliveries, a Hydro spokesman added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.
* Shares jump to two-year high (Adds quotes, background on Industrial Solutions problems)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 Sibanye Gold's Cooke mine in South Africa will remain closed until Monday, it said on Thursday.