UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says giant copper mine running as normal despite strike
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)
OSLO, June 13 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant is now exporting metals via ports in Kuwait and Oman, as well as a Qatari container port, following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norsk Hydro told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the plant, last week said new export routes had been established but declined at the time to say which countries it would go through.
"There's a recently completed container port in Qatar which we've begun using, and we also have shipments through Kuwait and Oman, solving this for the short term," Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said on the sidelines of a conference.
Hydro remains worried however by the regional tensions, Brandtzaeg said, after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on June 5 cut ties with Qatar.
The Qatalum plant produces more than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.