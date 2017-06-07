SINGAPORE, June 7 Exports of Qatari crude have
not been hindered by a port ban imposed by Arab allies as
tankers are loading Qatari grades along with cargoes from the
United Arab Emirate, shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon
showed on Wednesday.
The very large crude carrier Apollo Dream, which can carry
up to 2 million barrels of oil, loaded Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum
crude earlier on Wednesday after already taking a cargo of Qatar
Marine onboard, the shipping data shows.
The Panamanian-flagged vessel, which is managed and
chartered by Japanese refiner oil Idemitsu Kosan Co, loaded the
Qatari grade at Halul Island on June 5-6, before heading to
Zirku Island in Abu Dhabi to take on the Upper Zakum crude.
