* Two VLCCs co-load Qatari, Abu Dhabi grades
* Impact of shipping restriction less severe than expected
* Business as usual -trader
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, June 7 Exports of Qatari crude oil
have not been hindered by a port ban imposed by other Gulf
states as tankers are loading Qatari grades along with cargoes
from the United Arab Emirate, shipping data in Thomson Reuters
Eikon showed on Wednesday.
Two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), which can each carry
up to 2 million barrels of oil, successfully loaded Abu Dhabi
grades on Wednesday, despite having taken on Qatari crude in an
earlier leg of the voyage, shipping data in Thomson Reuters
Eikon showed on Wednesday.
The loadings come amid Abu Dhabi's easing of restrictions on
oil cargoes going to or coming from Qatar, according to a
shipping circular seen by Reuters.
Tensions in the Middle East erupted on June 5, when Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain severed their ties with
Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The Arab allies,
which halted air, land and sea movements to and from Qatar also
implemented shipping restrictions.
The restrictions left oil shippers, unsure of the
restrictions' impact, scrambling to take precautionary measures
such as seeking smaller tankers to load and ship only Qatari
cargoes.
Supertanker Apollo Dream loaded Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum
crude after already taking a cargo of Qatar Marine onboard. The
Panamanian-flagged vessel, which is managed and chartered by
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan, loaded the Qatari
grade at Halul Island on June 5-6, before heading to Zirku
Island in Abu Dhabi to take on the Upper Zakum crude.
A second supertanker New Friendship also loaded Abu Dhabi
Das Blend crude on Wednesday. The VLCC had earlier taken on
Qatari Deodorized Field Condensate (DFC) from Ras Laffan over
June 4-5.
Both tankers sailed directly from Qatari to UAE berths, and
as of 1041 GMT were signalling Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura as
their next port of call.
'BUSINESS AS USUAL'
The two supertanker voyages point towards the status quo of
shipping activities in the region.
"Until we hear an example of a 'ban', business as usual for
now," a Singapore-based trader who specialises in Middle East
markets said.
Two Asian refiners, who declined to be identified because of
the commercial sensitivity of the matter, said they did not
experience any problems with the shipment of Qatari cargoes.
"I think we are fine, we can handle it," one of the sources
said.
(Reporting by Mark Tay, Additional reporting by Roslan
Khasawneh and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger, Greg Mahlich)