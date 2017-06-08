SINGAPORE, June 8 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports
Authority will deny entry to any ships carrying cargoes going to
or from Qatar, two shipping circulars seen by Reuters on
Thursday showed.
The new circulars, which were issued late on Wednesday,
re-introduced the ban on ships travelling from or destined to
arrive in Qatar, after the authorities had eased restrictions
just a day earlier.
The ban on all vessels carrying the Qatari flag and vessels
owned or operated by Qatar remains in place and those ships will
not be allowed into its petroleum ports, the circulars said.
