ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has no immediate
plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a spokesman for the
South Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The country "has no such plans," the spokesman, Nafees
Zakaria, said, following Monday's surprise severing of ties with
Qatar by Islamabad's key ally, Saudi Arabia, and three other
Middle East nations.
"At the moment there is nothing on Qatar issue, (we) will
issue a statement if some development takes place," Zakaria
said.
Pakistan, which has a significant Shi'ite Muslim population,
has in recent years been caught between the feud between its
Sunni ally, Saudi Arabia, and Shi'ite-majority neighbour Iran.
