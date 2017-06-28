BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp receives no objection to its 2017 capital plan
* U.S. Bancorp - company expects to recommend a q3 dividend of $0.30 per common share, a 7.1 percent increase over current dividend rate
SINGAPORE, June 28 Oil price agency S&P Global Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, is proposing to remove restrictions it had placed on Qatari crude in its pricing assessment from July 3, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Platts initiated a review on June 6 of the deliverability of crude loading from Qatari ports in its Middle East crude price assessments after Saudi Arabia and some other Arab states cut ties with Doha, a move that disrupted traditional shipping routes.
The company is now proposing to include Al-Shaheen crude loading nominations from Qatar. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* U.S. Bancorp - company expects to recommend a q3 dividend of $0.30 per common share, a 7.1 percent increase over current dividend rate
* Citigroup Inc - planned capital actions include an increase of Citi's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.32 per share
* American Express plans to increase quarterly dividend by 9 percent and buy back up to $4.4 billion of common shares through q2 2018