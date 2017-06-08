DOHA, June 8 Qatar is not ready to change its
foreign policy to resolve a dispute with fellow Gulf Arab states
and will never compromise, Qatar's foreign minister said on
Thursday.
"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to
surrender, the independence of our foreign policy," Sheikh
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha.
Qatar will respect the LNG gas agreements it has made with
the United Arab Emirates despite its cutting off relations with
Doha, he said.
He said that Iran had told Doha it was ready to help with
securing food supplies and that it would designate three of its
ports to Qatar but that the offer had not yet been accepted.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by
Louise Ireland)