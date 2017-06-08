(Adds quotes, details, background)
DOHA, June 8 Qatar is not ready to change its
foreign policy to resolve a dispute with fellow Gulf Arab states
and will never compromise, Qatar's foreign minister said on
Thursday.
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and several other
countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on
Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their
arch-foe Iran - charges Qatar says are baseless.
"We have been isolated because we are successful and
progressive. We are a platform for peace not terrorism ... This
dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region,"
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha.
"We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to
surrender, the independence of our foreign policy," he said.
While the foreign minister said Qatar had not yet been
presented with a list of demands by countries which cut off ties
with Doha on Monday, he insisted it be solved by peaceful means.
"There cannot ever be a military solution to this problem."
Qatar will respect the LNG gas agreements it has made with
the United Arab Emirates despite its cutting off relations with
Doha, Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said that Iran had told Doha it was ready to help with
securing food supplies and that it would designate three of its
ports to Qatar but that the offer had not yet been accepted.
