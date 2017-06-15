By John Davison
HAMAD PORT, Qatar, June 15 Qatar's main seaport
shows all the signs of having weathered the storm. Workers in
hard hats monitor as giant yellow cranes lift hundreds of
containers off cargo ships onto lorries waiting ashore.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain
severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with
import-dependent Qatar 10 days ago, accusing it of supporting
Iran and funding Islamist groups, charges Doha denies.
The spat initially halted much traffic to its Hamad Port and
raised fears of food and other shortages.
But after launching new direct shipping routes to cope with
the crisis, port officials say the worst is over and the episode
may even help gas-rich Qatar seal new transport deals that do
not rely on Gulf neighbours.
"It's a blessing in disguise," a port official said as cargo
was unloaded on Wednesday.
"We're looking at signing agreements with shipping companies
that can improve direct services instead of having to come
through Jebel Ali" in Dubai.
The first ship on a new direct weekly service from India's
Mundra Port was expected to arrive on Friday. Another route to
India's Nhava Sheva Port was announced late on Wednesday, after
two new services opened this week from Oman, which has remained
neutral during the crisis.
Earlier this week the world's biggest container line, Maersk
of Denmark, said it would accept new bookings for container
shipments to Qatar from Oman.
Several Maersk containers could be seen parked among rows of
shipments at Hamad Port. Operations manager Omar El-Khayat said
another deal with Maersk was being discussed.
SOME SERVICES HIT
Mediation efforts to end the crisis have intensified,
including by the United States, which has strong military ties
with Qatar, host of the largest U.S. air base in the Middle
East. Two U.S. Navy ships went through Hamad Port on Wednesday
for a joint exercise with Qatar.
Port officials said the cutting of transport links by Saudi
Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain with Qatar continues to affect some
services.
Ships from China's Shanghai, which normally go through Jebel
Ali, have to be re-routed via Iraq, adding seven days to a
normally 20-day voyage, one official said.
Not all lines have resumed shipping services.
China's COSCO Shipping Lines Co Ltd, Taiwan's
Evergreen and Hong Kong Kong's OOCL
suspended container services to and from Qatar.
The closure of land borders is also likely to put pressure
on Qatar to ensure continuity of supplies. Trade sources say
sugar imports remain frozen given the country's main suppliers
are Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Hamad Port's general cargo terminal can handle 1.7 million
tonnes of goods per year, according to Qatar's transport
ministry, but it is not a bulk cargo port.
Officials would not say at what capacity Hamad Port was
operating compared to before the crisis, or whether it could
handle increased demand.
The Qatar Ports Management Company, Mwani, gave no import
figures for June.
But it hoped new services would help make up the shortfall.
LIVESTOCK AND GABBRO ROCK
Mwani's Hamad al-Ansar said ties with Turkey and Iran, which
have flown goods into Doha since the boycott, might expand, with
Turkish vessels already on their way.
"We'll open a relationship with anyone who can bring cargo."
For now, port employees have their work cut out. As one
large ship took back empty containers later in the day, a second
one arrived bringing livestock from Australia.
"The first five days of the crisis there were fewer
shipments. Now it's back to normal. I've seen the schedule and
it looks packed," said a Kenyan supervisor.
Hamad Port's imports include large quantities of food and
building materials for construction projects including stadiums
for the 2022 soccer World Cup, and a metro line running
alongside highways that stretch out of Doha.
The boycott raised concerns that projects could be delayed
if building material including from the Far East and South Asia
is choked.
But at the nearby Mesaeeid stockyard, vast dunes of gabbro
rock, around 10 million tonnes' worth according to officials,
lay stockpiled for construction.
"It's business as usual," the port official said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London, editing by
David Evans)