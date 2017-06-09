DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of
support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states,
which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on
a "terror finance watch list".
"The recent joint statement issued by the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a 'terror finance
watch list' once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold
no foundation in fact," a Qatari government statement said.
"Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than many
of the signatories of the joint statement - a fact that has been
conveniently ignored by the authors."
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)