* Saudi FM says support of Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood must
stop
* Jubeir says Qatar to pay large economic cost for policies
By John Irish
PARIS, June 6 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
said on Tuesday Qatar must take several steps, including ending
its support for the Palestinian group Hamas and the Muslim
Brotherhood, to restore ties with other Arab states.
Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Qatar knew exactly what to do
to restore relations with Riyadh and its Arab allies.
"We want to see Qatar implement the promises it made a few
years back with regard its support of extremist groups, regards
its hostile media and interference in affairs of other
countries," Jubeir told reporters in Paris.
"Nobody wants to hurt Qatar. It has to choose whether it
must move in one direction or another direction".
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they
would sever all ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting
terrorism.
"We took this step with great pain so that it understands
that these policies are not sustainable and must change," Jubeir
said.
Jubeir added that Qatar was undermining the Palestinian
Authority and Egypt in its support of Hamas and the Muslim
brotherhood.
"We don't think this is good. Qatar has to stop these
policies so that it can contribute to stability in the Middle
East," he said.
Jubeir declined to say exactly what he wanted Qatar to do
immediately, but said the measures taken by Arab states,
including a sea, land and air blockade would have a considerable
cost on the country.
"We believe that common sense and logic will convince Qatar
to take the right steps. The decisions that were made were very
strong and will have a fairly large cost on Qatar and we do not
believe that Qataris want to sustain those costs," he said.
The campaign to isolate Qatar is disrupting trade in
commodities from crude oil to metals and food, and deepening
fears of a possible shock to the global gas market, where the
Gulf state is a major player.
Jubeir also dismissed Qatar's recent rapprochement with
Shi'ite Iran - Sunni Saudi Arabia's arch foe in the region -
saying that countries that deal with Tehran "deal with it at
their own peril".
When asked whether there could be military measures should
Doha not change course, Jubeir said: "I hope not."
