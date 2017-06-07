BERLIN, June 7 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister rejected an accusation by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that Saudi Arabia was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people.

Speaking in Berlin, Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said he condemned terrorist attacks wherever they occur, but said there was no evidence that Saudis were behind the attack in Tehran, adding he did not know who was responsible.

Jubeir also said there was no specific trigger for a decision to cut ties with Qatar, but said there was a long list of grievances.

In a heightened crisis between Arab states, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar on Monday and closed their airspace to commercial flights, saying it was funding militant groups. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Emma Thomasson)