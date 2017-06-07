UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, June 7 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister rejected an accusation by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that Saudi Arabia was behind twin attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed at least 12 people.
Speaking in Berlin, Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said he condemned terrorist attacks wherever they occur, but said there was no evidence that Saudis were behind the attack in Tehran, adding he did not know who was responsible.
Jubeir also said there was no specific trigger for a decision to cut ties with Qatar, but said there was a long list of grievances.
In a heightened crisis between Arab states, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar on Monday and closed their airspace to commercial flights, saying it was funding militant groups. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Emma Thomasson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources