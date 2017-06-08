DOHA, June 8 Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
flew to Muscat on Thursday to hold talks with Omani officials,
Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported, as tensions rose
between Qatar and other Arab powers locked in a diplomatic
crisis.
Adel al-Jubeir met Oman's foreign minister in Muscat, the
channel said late on Thursday without elaborating.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and
Egypt severed relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of
supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran -
charges Qatar calls baseless.
Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on
it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.
Oman stands apart from its Gulf Arab neighbours in keeping a
cordial, even collaborative, relationship with Iran: much to the
chagrin of its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners, it
played the role of intermediary in opening negotiations between
the United States and Iran.
However, an assertive Saudi Arabia, which is leading a
bombing campaign against Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen, has
insisted that the Gulf Arab monarchies draw closer together to
confront Tehran.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by
Mark Potter)