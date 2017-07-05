DUBAI, July 5 Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the main drivers of a campaign to isolate it.

"We believe that this entire campaign is merely driven by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and these are the countries that we need to engage to find out what are the real problems and what are the real grievances" Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said.

Speaking in London at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed said the boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and its allies had increased shipping costs by a factor of ten. (Reporting By Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet; Writing by Noah Browning)