DUBAI, July 5 Qatar's foreign minister said on
Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were
the main drivers of a campaign to isolate it.
"We believe that this entire campaign is merely driven by
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and these are the
countries that we need to engage to find out what are the real
problems and what are the real grievances" Sheikh Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman al-Thani said.
Speaking in London at the Chatham House international
affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed said the boycott of Qatar by
Saudi Arabia and its allies had increased shipping costs by a
factor of ten.
(Reporting By Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet; Writing by
Noah Browning)