(Adds details, trade, OPEC source)
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, June 5 Ports in Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates' barred ships flying Qatari flags after
the two countries broke off diplomatic ties with Doha, in a move
that raised fears of disruption to oil and gas shipments from
the Gulf OPEC member.
The Saudi Ports Authority has notified shipping agents not
to accept vessels flying Qatari flags or ships owned by Qatari
companies or individuals, it said on its Twitter account on
Monday, adding that Qatari goods would not be allowed to be
unloaded in Saudi ports.
"Vessels flying the flag of Qatar or vessels destined to or
arriving from Qatar ports are not allowed to call on the Port of
Fujairah or Fujairah Offshore Anchorage regardless of the nature
of their call until further notice," authorities in Fujairah, an
emirate in the UAE and regional bunkering hub, said in a notice
seen by Reuters.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain said on Monday they
would sever all ties including transport links with Qatar,
accusing it of supporting terrorism.
Gulf OPEC member Qatar, the world's top seller of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), produces around 600,000 barrels of crude oil
per day and is not a big crude exporter.
But it is a major exporter of condensate, an ultra-light
form of crude oil, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG),
with most supplies of the two fuels going to Japan and South
Korea under long-term supply contracts.
The shipping ban will make the logistics of buying Qatari
crude and condensate much harder, one Singapore-based trading
source from a European trading firm said.
"Usually Al Shaheen cargoes go to Saudi (to co-load) then go
East," the source added.
Qatari grades such as Al Shaheen crude are typically
marketed in lots of 600,000 barrels, while Deodorized Field
Condensate (DFC) is sold in cargoes between 500,000 barrels to 1
million barrels.
Asian buyers prefer to ship Middle East crude via VLCCs
because of the economies of scale that the larger vessels
provide.
Traders startled by the rapid developments are also closely
watching any disruptions to natural gas supplies from Qatar to
the UAE and Oman.
Two industry sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that the
Dolphin pipeline was operating normally, but industry sources
and traders are ready for all eventualities in case of a
shutdown of the pipeline which would cause a major disruption to
UAE's gas system.
The Dolphin gas pipeline links Qatar's giant North Field
with the UAE and Oman, and was the first cross-border gas
project in the Gulf Arab region. It pumps around 2 billion cubic
feet of gas per day to the UAE.
The diplomatic dispute comes as the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Saudi Arabia, the
UAE and Qatar are members, recently agreed to extend crude oil
production cuts in an effort to prop up prices.
OPEC sources said the political crisis would not affect
policy-making at OPEC, of which Saudi Arabia as the world's
biggest crude exporter is seen as the de-facto leader.
"There will be no impact on OPEC (decision-making)," one
OPEC source said, adding that other political disputes within
the group, including between Saudi Arabia and regional
arch-rival Iran, had not prevented OPEC from agreeing on oil
policy.
