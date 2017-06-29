By Tom Finn
| DOHA, June 29
DOHA, June 29 A Qatari human rights group is
hiring a Swiss law firm to help seek compensation for citizens
affected by sanctions imposed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab
states, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Lalive, a law firm with offices in Geneva, Zurich and Doha,
is finalising an agreement with Qatar's government-appointed
National Human Rights Commission (QNHRC) that will be announced
on Saturday, the sources said.
"The plan is to help Qataris pursue legal action against
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which cut
ties with Qatar this month," said one of the sources, declining
to be named under briefing rules.
Representatives of the Qatari, Saudi, UAE and Bahraini
governments could not immediately be reached for comment.
Qataris are the wealthiest citizens in the world per capita
enjoying wealth produced by the world's largest exports of
liquefied natural gas.
Many own assets worth millions of dollars in neighbouring
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including hotels,
real estate and farmland.
Others have cancelled travel plans and scrapped import deals
with UAE-based firms since the countries cut ties with Qatar on
June 5 and imposed economic sanctions, accusing it of funding
militants.
It was not immediately clear under what jurisdictional basis
the legal claims would be made and whether governments involved
would have to first agree to arbitration.
Ali al-Marri, chairman of QNHRC, told reporters on Wednesday
that his organisation would pursue compensation claims in courts
in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain as well as in Europe. He did
not elaborate.
"Some cases will be filed in courts in those three countries
and in some courts that have international jurisdictions, like
in Europe, related to compensation," he said.
Lalive, which declined to comment, has practised in Qatar
since 2006 and unlike other international law firms does not
have offices in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.
The firm's partners include Michael Schneider, an expert in
international commercial arbitration who represented Saddam
Hussein's government in the U.N. Compensation Commission over
claims related to Iraq's 1990 invasion of Kuwait.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Additional reporting by Stephanie
Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Toby Davis)