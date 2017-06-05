SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson said he does not expect a decision by Saudi Arabia,
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sever ties with
Qatar on Monday to have a significant effect on the fight
against Islamic State.
"I do not expect that this will have any significant impact,
if any impact at all, on the unified - the unified - fight
against terrorism in the region or globally," Tillerson told
reporters in Sydney after meetings between Australian and U.S.
foreign and defence ministers.
Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to
instead sort out their differences. The coordinated move
dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar's support for the
Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest Islamist movement, and
adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional
arch-rival Iran.
