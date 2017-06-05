(Adds details, context)
By Idrees Ali and Colin Packham
SYDNEY, June 5 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that
they did not expect a decision by some Gulf countries to sever
ties with Qatar to affect the fight against terrorism but urged
them to address their differences.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of
supporting terrorism, in an unprecedented breach between the
most powerful members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council.
The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over
Qatar's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest
Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the
agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.
"I do not expect that this will have any significant impact,
if any impact at all, on the unified - the unified - fight
against terrorism in the region or globally," Tillerson told
reporters in Sydney after meetings between Australian and U.S.
foreign and defence ministers.
The region plays an important role for the U.S. military in
the fight against Islamic State. Bahrain houses the U.S. Navy's
Fifth fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle East and
Central Asia, while Qatar is home to the Al Udeid Airbase, from
where the United States carries out airstrikes against militants
in the region.
The decision comes during a critical moment in the fight
against Islamic State. The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on
Saturday that it was days away from a U.S.-backed operation by
Syrian forces to capture Islamic State's Syrian "capital" of
Raqqa.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish
and Arab militias backed by the U.S.-led coalition, has been
encircling Raqqa since November in a multi-phased campaign to
drive Islamic State from the city where it has planned attacks
on the West.
The assault on Raqqa will pile more pressure on Islamic
State's self-declared "caliphate" with the group facing defeat
in the Iraqi city of Mosul and being forced into retreat across
much of Syria, where Deir al-Zor is its last major foothold.
Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to sort
out their differences and said that the United States was
willing to play a role in helping the countries address their
differences.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Nick Macfie)