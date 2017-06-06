ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Tuesday that isolating Qatar, including the use
of sanctions, would not resolve any problems, adding that Ankara
would continue to do everything in its power to help end the
crisis.
The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on
Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran,
reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President
Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.
"Isolating Qatar will not resolve any problem," Erdogan said
in a speech following a fast-breaking iftar dinner for the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan. "We are and we will do everything
we can to resolve this crisis."
(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)