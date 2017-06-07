By Nevzat Devranoglu
| ANKARA, June 7
ANKARA, June 7 Turkish exporters are ready to
meet demand for food and water from Qatar, the head of Turkey's
main exporting trade body told Reuters on Wednesday, allowing
the Gulf state to stave off possible shortages after its biggest
suppliers cut ties.
Mehmet Buyukeksi, chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly
(TIM), told Reuters that exporters stood ready to fill the gap
after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia cut trade
ties with Qatar.
A government official in Qatar earlier told Reuters Doha was
talking to Iran and Turkey about securing food and water
supplies. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain severed
relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial
flights on Monday, charging it with financing militant groups.
Qatar vehemently denies the accusations.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Daren Butler)