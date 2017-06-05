(Adds Erdogan phone calls)
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey called on Monday for
dialogue to resolve a dispute between Qatar and other Arab
states, and a government spokesman said President Tayyip Erdogan
was working for a diplomatic solution to the rift.
"We see the stability in the Gulf region as our own unity
and solidarity," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news
conference.
"Countries may of course have some issues, but dialogue must
continue under every circumstance for problems to be resolved
peacefully. We are saddened by the current picture and will give
any support for its normalisation," Cavusoglu said.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of
supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years
among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.
Turkey, which has good relations with Qatar as well as
several of its Gulf Arab neighbours, wanted to help resolve the
dispute, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman
Numan Kurtulmus said.
"Our president is carrying out phone diplomacy, and we are
hoping for a diplomatic solution through dialogue," Kurtulmus
told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Turkey's foreign ministry said regional solidarity was
needed more than ever in a time of deep instability and crises
in various countries of the region.
"Turkey...is ready to do what is required of it to find a
solution in the shortest period to this disagreement between
fraternal countries," it said in a statement.
