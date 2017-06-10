UPDATE 1-Iran starts gas exports to Iraq, Iranian official tells IRNA
BEIRUT, June 21 Iran has begun exporting gas to Iraq, an Iranian official told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, after a several years of delays.
ANKARA, June 10 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Bahrain's Foreign Minister that the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states should be resolved by the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.
In a joint news conference with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Cavusoglu said Turkey would continue its efforts to resolve the dispute, as Qatar faces isolation imposed by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey's military base in Qatar, to which Erdogan approved legislation on deploying Turkish troops, was aimed at contributing to the security of the entire Gulf region and was not aimed at a specific Gulf state.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran - allegations Qatar says are baseless. Several countries followed suit, while Erdogan vowed to keep supporting Qatar and rejected accusations that it supported terrorism. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Alexander Smith)
BEIRUT, June 21 Iran has begun exporting gas to Iraq, an Iranian official told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, after a several years of delays.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The United States hopes Arab countries involved in a diplomatic split with Qatar will soon present Doha a list of "reasonable and actionable" demands to move the crisis toward a resolution, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.