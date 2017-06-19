DOHA, June 19 Turkish troops have arrived in
Qatar for long-planned joint military exercises, al Jazeera
reported on Monday, a deployment made possible by legislation
fast-tracked by Turkey following a diplomatic rift between Doha
and four other Arab states.
The channel posted a video on its website of a column of
armoured personnel carriers moving through streets. It said the
troops had arrived on Sunday.
Turkey's parliament on June 7 fast-tracked legislation to
allow troops to be deployed to a military base in Qatar, two
days after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Egypt cut ties with Doha in the worst diplomatic crisis in the
region in years.
Turkey has a military base in Qatar that currently houses
about 90 Turkish soldiers.
The Turkish forces conducted their first training at Tariq
bin Ziyad military base on Sunday, Al Jazeera said, citing the
ministry, saying the drills had been long planned.
(Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai,
Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones)