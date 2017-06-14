ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish Foreign Minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening
after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources
said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the
Gulf state and other Arab countries.
Turkey has backed Qatar in the crisis and President Tayyip
Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday the rift was damaging the
Islamic world and Ankara would do all it could by diplomatic
channels to prevent any escalation.
No details were immediately available on Cavusoglu's visit
to Qatar or the rest of his itinerary. Doha denies accusations
by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
that it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler)