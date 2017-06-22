ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new
crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions
related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on
Thursday.
The sources said they spoke by phone on Wednesday evening
and stressed their determination to strengthen Turkish-Saudi
ties, while Erdogan also congratulated Mohammed bin Salman on
his promotion to crown prince.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Nick Macfie)