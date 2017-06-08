UNITED NATIONS, June 8 United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to support any
diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions between Qatar and other
Gulf Arab states "if desired by all parties," his spokesman said
on Thursday.
"The Secretary-General is following the situation in the
Middle East with deep concern," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric
said. "He urges countries in the region to avoid escalating
tensions and work instead to overcome their differences."
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and
several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties
with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist
militants and their arch-foe Iran - charges Qatar says are
baseless.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)