WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States was not informed of four Arab countries' decision to sever ties with Qatar until just before the move was announced, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington was told of the move by the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar has made great progress in tackling the funding of terrorist groups, but still has work to do, Nauert said. (Reporting by Warren Strobel and Yeganeh Torbati.)