By Sylvia Westall and Tom Finn
DUBAI/DOHA, May 31 Just 10 days after President
Donald Trump called on Muslim countries to stand united against
Iran, a public feud between Qatar and some of its Gulf Arab
neighbours is jolting his attempt to tip the regional balance of
power against Tehran.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are incensed
by Qatar's conciliatory line on Iran, their regional archrival,
and its support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim
Brotherhood, which they regard as a dangerous political enemy.
The bickering among the Sunni states erupted after Trump
attended a summit of Muslim leaders in Saudi Arabia where he
denounced Shi'ite Iran's "destablising interventions" in Arab
lands, where Tehran is locked in a tussle with Riyadh for
influence.
The spat shows no sign of abating, raising the prospect of a
long breach between Doha and its closest allies that could have
repercussions around the Middle East.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visits Kuwait on
Wednesday for talks with his counterpart Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah that are expected to address the rift. Kuwait, a past
mediator between Gulf states, has offered to help ease tensions.
But few expect an early end to what is not their first feud.
Three years ago Saudi Arabia and the UAE withdrew their
ambassadors from Doha for similar reasons, although they
returned after less than a year.
Analysts point to the unusual willingness of Qatari
state-backed media on one side, and Saudi and Emirati media on
the other, to trade rhetorical broadsides in public.
This suggests that point-scoring is taking priority over
displays of unity among some members of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), a Saudi-dominated club of states that presents
itself as an outpost of stability in a turbulent region.
In the Gulf's tightly-controlled media scene, attacks made
by news outlets tend to be authorised by governments.
"The GCC could harm it own interests in this fight and is at
risk of becoming more vulnerable to Iranian encroachment," said
a Western diplomat based in Doha.
EMBOLDENED BY TRUMP
The spat's immediate cause was a purported Qatari state
media report that the emir had cautioned against confrontation
with Iran, as well as defending the Palestinian group Hamas and
Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi'ite movement allied to Tehran.
Qatar denied the report, saying its news agency had been
hacked, but Saudi Arabia and the UAE allowed their state-backed
media to continue running it, angering Doha.
The squabble revives old accusations that Qatar backs the
Brotherhood, which is present across most of the Muslim world
and whose political ideology challenges the principle of
dynastic rule. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi also suspect Doha is
complacent about Iranian expansionism.
Some analysts speculate Riyadh and Abu Dhabi felt confident
to authorise criticisms of Qatar by their deepening friendship
with Trump, confident that his opposition to Iran and all
Islamist armed groups reflects their views more than Qatar's.
"When Trump gave fulsome support in Riyadh and said, 'let's
isolate Iran' that sent a signal to the UAE and Saudi, which
felt emboldened and said: let's let loose everything we have on
Qatar," said Gerd Nonneman, professor of International Relations
and Gulf Studies at Georgetown University in Qatar.
Acknowledging the tensions, the UAE minister of state for
foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that
the GCC countries "are passing through a new sharp crisis that
carries within it a great danger".
Gulf officials and commentators outside Qatar said it did
not matter whether the remarks were fake because they reflected
Qatar's sympathies anyway.
"Doha's insistence in denying the issue is marginal because
in reality, on the ground, Qatar confirms it adopts the policies
that it is now trying to deny," an editorial in Saudi-owned
newspaper Al-Hayat on Monday said.
RIFTS HAVE RAMIFICATIONS
A Gulf Arab official said patience had run out. "What is
certain is the Gulf states led by Riyadh are not likely to
tolerate such a deviation, if intentional, especially at this
junction in our relationship with our hostile neighbour Iran."
Al Raya, a government-owned Qatari daily, hit back at
Emirati reports on Friday by publishing pictures on its front
page of UAE journalists it called "mercenaries".
Such animosities can have ramifications across the Middle
East, where Gulf states have used their financial and political
clout to influence events in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen
amid upheaval caused by the Arab Spring.
Nonneman said Kuwait and Oman clearly did not want a major
rift. "It's not in the interests of anyone for this to grow into
a clash beyond a media campaign - but sometimes these things
take on a life of their own," he said.
Iran, which denies Arab accusations that it is engaged in
subversion of Arab countries, appears to be gloating. Kayhan, a
newspaper closely associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, said on Tuesday the rift reflected Saudi Arabia's
inability to "form an alliance against Tehran".
