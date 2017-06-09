Russian ForMin: high degree of certainty IS leader is dead -RIA
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday there was high degree of certainty that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead, RIA news agency reported.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.
"Our expectation is that these countries will immediately take steps to de-escalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve their grievances they have with each other," Tillerson said in a brief statement to reporters.
ANKARA, June 22 Iran urged regional rival Saudi Arabia on Thursday to free three Iranian fishermen, pay compensation for shooting dead a sailor and punish those behind an "irresponsible act", the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
MOGADISHU, June 22 A car bomb targeting a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu went off, killing at least four people on Thursday, police said.