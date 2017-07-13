FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly
July 13, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 13 hours ago

REFILE-U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Getting the parties in the Qatar dispute to talk directly to one another would be an important next step in resolving the crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended three days of talks in Gulf Arab countries.

"Based on his meetings, the secretary believes that getting the parties to talk directly to one another would be an important next step," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.

"We hope the parties will agree to do so and we will continue to support the emir of Kuwait in his mediation efforts." (Reporting by David Alexander; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

