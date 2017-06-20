WRAPUP 3-Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
DOHA, June 20 Qatar's finance minister told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a trip to Washington last week that Qatar was committed to maintaining stability around its exports of liquefied natural gas to the global energy market, according to a statement by Qatar's government communication office.
"They discussed Qatar’s efforts to counter terror financing ... and Qatar’s commitment to maintaining stability around its exports to the global energy market," the statement said.
Saudi-led sanctions imposed two weeks ago on Qatar, the world largest exporter of LNG, have raised concerns about the Gulf state's energy output but officials have said Qatar's LNG exports have not been affected. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alison Williams)
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.
