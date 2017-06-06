(Adds background, details)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, June 6 The Pentagon on Tuesday
renewed praise of Qatar for hosting a vital U.S. air base and
for its "enduring commitment to regional security," sticking to
a message of reassurance even as President Donald Trump, via
Twitter, applauded a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to the
Gulf ally.
It was the latest example of the tightrope that U.S.
officials are walking as Trump's tweets raise questions about
existing U.S. policy and the carefully scripted talking points
used to explain it.
In the case of Qatar, the stakes are high. More than 11,000
U.S. and coalition forces are deployed to or assigned to al
Udeid Air Base, from which more than 100 aircraft operate.
Of those 11,000, nearly 1,000 work in a combined air
operations center that helps oversee missions for campaigns in
Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, the military says.
U.S. officials had said on Monday that the United States
would quietly try to calm the waters between Saudi Arabia and
Qatar, arguing that the small Gulf state was too important to
U.S. military and diplomatic interests to be isolated.
But Trump, wading into the worst split between powerful Arab
states in decades, said on Tuesday his trip to the Middle East
was "already paying off" with leaders there taking a hard new
line in accusing Qatar of funding of militant groups.
The Pentagon, which seeks to steer clear of political
matters, was unable to reconcile Trump's support for Qatar's
isolation with its own praise for its commitment to regional
security.
Asked directly about the disconnect, spokesman Navy Captain
Jeff Davis told a news briefing: "I can't help you with that."
"We continue to be grateful to the Qataris for their
longstanding support for our presence and their enduring
commitment to regional security," Davis said, adding the United
States had no plans to alter its presence in Qatar.
The U.S. envoy to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, retweeted on
Monday a message from October in which she praised the U.S.
partnership with Qatar, citing "real progress to counter
terrorist financing."
U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told a Senate
committee on Tuesday she was not concerned about the U.S. air
base in Qatar and added that U.S. operations continued without
interruption.
The Pentagon also declined to answer a question about
whether Qatar supported terrorism, the accusation made by Arab
states who appeared to now have the political backing of the
U.S. president.
Davis, sticking to U.S. military-related matters, said: "I’m
not the right person to ask that. I consider them a host to our
very important base at al Udeid."
