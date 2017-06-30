GENEVA, June 30 Trade restrictions imposed on
Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are
justified by national security, Bahrain's representative told a
World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, a trade official who
attended the meeting said.
Speaking on behalf of all three countries, the Bahraini
diplomat at the WTO's Goods Council said the measures were "in
accordance with Article XXI of the General Agreement on Tariffs
and Trade", which allows the usual rules to be broken for
national security reasons, the official said.
It is extremely rare, perhaps unprecedented, in the WTO's
22-year history for a country to explicitly and formally cite
the "national security exemption" to pre-empt a potential trade
dispute.
