OSLO, June 6 The export of fertilisers from
Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row
that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara
said on Tuesday.
Yara has a 25-percent stake in Qafco while state-controlled
Industries Qatar owns the rest.
"We have no logistics problems. Production from that
facility is shipped from a dedicated port (in Qatar)," said a
Yara spokesman.
Yara's share of Qafco's production amounted to 1 million
tonnes of ammonia and 1.5 million tonnes urea fertiliser, he
added.
Qatar is the world's fourth largest producer of urea, Qafco
said.
