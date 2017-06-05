U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER RYAN SAYS HE SUPPORTS MOVING QUICKLY ON BILL IMPOSING NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN AND RUSSIA
U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER RYAN SAYS HE SUPPORTS MOVING QUICKLY ON BILL IMPOSING NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN AND RUSSIA
DUBAI, June 5 Yemen's internationally recognised government cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.
"Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militas and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government said in a statement.
It added that Yemen supported a decision by a Saudi-led coalition fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis from the capital Sanaa to remove Qatar from its ranks announced earlier on Monday. (Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones)
U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER RYAN SAYS HE SUPPORTS MOVING QUICKLY ON BILL IMPOSING NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN AND RUSSIA
* Yield curve steepens slightly (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.