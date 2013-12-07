* India building naval power, seeks to build Gulf influence
* Has no interest in boots-on-the-ground entanglements
* U.S. military commitment to region under scrutiny
By William Maclean
MANAMA, Dec 7 India's foreign minister said his
country had no interest in filling the breach if Washington
decided to reduce its military footprint in the Gulf, and
cautioned that the region would not be well-served by turning to
other Asian powers, like China.
"We have never played the classical role of intervening with
military assistance in the same way that the U.S. has been
doing," External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid told Reuters.
"Because of the philosophical constraints that we impose on
ourselves, we don't see ourselves as a replacement for any other
power," he said on Saturday.
"We certainly don't believe that the presence of any other
power, such as China or Japan, or what have you, would
necessarily contribute to the security of the region."
Khurshid was speaking on the sidelines of a security
conference in Bahrain, where a main point of debate is whether
the United States might reduce its commitment to safeguarding
the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of the world's
sea-borne oil exports pass, as it becomes more self-reliant in
oil.
U.S. Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel assured the meeting
that the United States had an enduring commitment to Middle East
security, backed by diplomatic engagement as well as warplanes,
ships, tanks, artillery and 35,000 troops.
But unfamiliar strains have appeared in Washington's
relationship with the wealthy states of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC), partly because of a decline in U.S. energy
imports from the region.
Another reason for strain is progress in negotiations on
Iran's dispute nuclear programme, a development that raises the
possibility of a rapprochement between the United States and
Iran, whom some GCC states view as a troublemaker.
That has led some Gulf Arab analysts and officials to
speculate that the GCC states - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain,
Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar - are casting around
for new security partners, possibly the rising military powers
of Asia that have long been the main buyers of Gulf oil.
Khurshid told Reuters India would always be ready to help
train, exercise and share intelligence with Gulf Arab forces,
but playing security guarantor "would be a paradigm shift".
"Stationing yourself for purposes of strategic defence is
another matter entirely," he said.
"India has very, very carefully and strictly adhered to
certain principles and we would want to continue to adhere to
those principles. We have never join alliances and we have never
joined military groups."
NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND
India plans to spend $100 billion in the next 10 years to
modernise its mostly Soviet-era military, and like most Asian
powers, is building its naval forces just as Western navies cut
back.
It also seeks to expand its influence in the Gulf, where it
has old ties of trade and where millions of its nationals are
migrant workers, and relies on the Middle East for more than
half of its oil imports.
India launched its first domestically-built aircraft carrier
this year, although it will not be fully operational until 2017.
In November, Russia handed over a $2.3 billion aircraft
carrier to India after years of delays, extending the South
Asian country's maritime reach in the Indian Ocean as it looks
to counter China's assertive presence in the region.
India's first, British-built aircraft carrier was bought in
the 1960s and was decommissioned in 1997. Another ex-British
carrier, the INS Viraat, is in operation but is reaching the end
of its service.
India's is also one of several navies that keep watch
against Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean: others include
China, Russia, Japan and South Korea.
"We would want to help them (the Gulf) in logistics,
including cooperation on counter-terrorism, on protection of sea
lanes, on intelligence sharing, on capacity building," Khurshid
said. "These are areas where we are very happy to work with our
partner friends."
"But will India be willing to step into a possible vacuum,
if there might be the withdrawal of existing forces I think
that is not the kind of thing that we, in terms of present
strategic planning and understanding, that we would
(contemplate)."
"Boots on the ground is not something India has done except
very specifically and enthusiastically through the U.N. Whenever
the U.N. has sought help and personnel we have provided it."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)