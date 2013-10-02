* BP evacuating some workers ahead of low-pressure system in
US Gulf
* Other oil producers monitoring weather
HOUSTON Oct 2 A looming low-pressure storm
system prompted BP Plc to evacuate some workers from its
four oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico but production
was unaffected, the company said on Wednesday.
Other operators, including Royal Dutch Shell, the
biggest oil producer in the Gulf, Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Hess Corp, said they were monitoring the
storm but had not begun evacuations.
A Pemex spokesperson said the company was closely
monitoring the forming storm, but it had not ordered any
offshore or onshore evacuations at any installations.
The unnamed system had a 70 percent change of becoming a
tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and was expected to cross
the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula and move into the southern
Gulf by Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane
Center.
About 80 percent of Mexico's oil and gas production comes
from mostly shallow-water offshore fields in the potential path
of the low pressure system, along the southern rim of the Gulf.
BP, the second-largest oil producer in the Gulf, said
workers not essential to production, such as cooks and maids,
were being evacuated from its four platforms in the most energy
infrastructure-heavy areas of the Gulf.
"With forecasts indicating the disturbance could possibly
strengthen into a tropical storm and move across the central
Gulf of Mexico, we are now taking additional steps to respond,"
the company said.
The four platforms have a total capacity of 640,000 barrels
per day of oil and 840 million cubic feet per day of natural
gas. They include Thunder Horse, the largest oil and gas
platform in the world, as well as Atlantis, Na Kika and Mad Dog.
