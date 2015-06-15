(Updates with full ship channel closure, refinery and hospital
preparations)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 15 A tropical disturbance packing
heavy rains in the Gulf of Mexico threatened the coast of Texas
on Monday weeks after floods killed about 30 people in the
state, the National Weather Service said.
Flash flood watches were in effect for central Texas and the
Houston area, regions where flooding last month turned streets
into rivers, submerged thousands of vehicles and surging water
ripped houses off their foundations. Louisiana was bracing for
flooding as well.
Outbound and inbound traffic in the Houston Ship Channel,
the largest U.S. petrochemical port, was stopped on Monday to
protect vessels from rough seas, officials said.
Captain Clint Winegar of the Houston Pilots Association said
seas were several feet high. The U.S. Coast Guard urged boaters
and beachgoers to stay out of the water.
Heavy rain hit parts of Texas over the weekend, pushing
already high rivers closer to overflowing their banks.
In the Houston area, 10 inches (25.4 cm) or more of rain
could fall by Thursday, and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, a
world-renowned cancer treatment facility, said it was postponing
surgeries.
Officials also imposed voluntary evacuations for some
low-lying areas south of Houston.
The National Weather Service said the weather disturbance,
which has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression
or named storm, would lash the Gulf Coast with rain through
Tuesday.
More than 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity is located
along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which also is home to about half of
total U.S. natural gas processing capability.
Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell have
evacuated non-essential workers from oil platforms but have not
shut production in a basin responsible for nearly a fifth of
U.S. crude oil output.
Chevron is the No. 3 oil producer in the U.S. Gulf, and
Shell is No. 1. Second-ranked BP Plc said it was
monitoring the storm but operations continued as normal for now.
Other operators, including Hess Corp, Exxon Mobil
Corp, Murphy Oil Corp, BHP Billiton and
Williams Cos Inc, said they were monitoring the weather,
but hadn't evacuated any workers and production was unaffected.
Onshore, several major refiners with plants along the Texas
Gulf Coast said they were preparing for the storm expected to
reach shore Tuesday morning.
LyondellBasell said it was deploying sandbags at its
refining and chemical facilities, and Shell said only workers
essential to fuel production would work Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Erwin
Seba and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Terry Wade and
Cynthia Osterman)