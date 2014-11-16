RIYADH Nov 16 Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) will hold a summit in Saudi Arabia late on Sunday,
Bahrain's state media reported, at a time when the six-member
group of Arab monarchies is trying to end a damaging internal
rift.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain
withdrew their ambassadors from fellow GCC member Qatar in
March, accusing it of undermining their domestic security
through its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar each use their oil and gas
revenues to influence events in other Middle Eastern countries
and any resolution of their differences could sway the political
environment in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
The annual summit of the GCC was scheduled to be held next
month in Qatar, which holds the revolving presidency of the
group that also includes Kuwait and Oman.
Qatar's Emir on Tuesday publicly invited his fellow GCC
rulers to Doha for the summit, but diplomats have said some of
them wanted to move it elsewhere in protest at what they see as
his support for Islamists.
"There will be a meeting this evening. I hope they will
reach a compromise on this dispute, that will enable the annual
meeting to go forward," a Gulf Arab official told Reuters.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both listed the Muslim
Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation and regard political
Islam as posing a challenge to their own systems of dynastic
power. Kuwait has attempted to mediate between its fellow GCC
members.
Qatar has given sanctuary to some Muslim Brotherhood members
and extended citizenship to Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi, a cleric with
extensive ties to the group. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi also see the
Doha-based Al Jazeera news channel as being a Muslim Brotherhood
mouthpiece, which Qatar denies.
