KUWAIT Dec 11 Gulf Arab states expressed
concern at a summit on Wednesday over Iran's plans to build more
atomic power plants, while welcoming a nuclear deal it struck
with six world powers last month.
Iranian media have said Tehran is in serious talks with
Russia to construct new nuclear power stations, based on a 1992
agreement with Moscow.
Abdullatif al-Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), said after the two-day summit in
Kuwait: "The council expressed concern regarding announcements
over plans to build more nuclear reactors on the banks of the
Gulf that threaten the environmental system and water security."
The Gulf states, especially Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, the
regional heavyweight, see Shi'ite Iran as their chief rival but
have cautiously welcomed its Nov. 24 interim accord with world
powers.
The deal requires Tehran to suspend enrichment of uranium
beyond the level needed for use in power stations, in return for
an easing of international sanctions. The Gulf states see it as
a step towards curbing what they fear is a secret Iranian
programme to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
Reading from the final communique of the meeting, Zayani
also said the GCC welcomed what he described as a new direction
in leadership under Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited
Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the UAE in a tour aimed at easing Gulf
Arab concern about a potential resurgence in Tehran's influence
as a result of the nuclear accord. The other GCC members are
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
Zayani said the GCC stressed the importance of the "accurate
and complete implementation of this deal" under the supervision
of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Kuwait and Yara Bayoumy in
Dubai, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)