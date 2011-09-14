* Chevron says considering repair options
* No update on production restart
Sept 14 A crude oil pipeline leak this week at
a shallow-water platform operated by Chevron Corp (CVX.N) in
the Main Pass Area of the Gulf of Mexico released 2.3 gallons
(8.9 litres), the company said on Wednesday.
The company said it was evaluating options to repair the
leak on the shut pipeline, and there was no recoverable volume
of oil visible in the open water.
Chevron said late on Tuesday that it had shut in 15,000
barrels per day of oil output and expected to restart partial
production within 24 hours.
The company's statement on Wednesday made no mention of the
shut-in and restart, and a spokesman did not respond to
inquiries about them.
Chevron said the Main Pass 299 platform connects with the
Cypress Pipeline and moves about 9,000 barrels per day of oil
production.
The company shut its Main Pass pipeline network and the
Cypress line early on Monday to investigate the leak in a
10-inch (25-centimetre) riser, or pipe, that connects the
platform to seabed equipment. Main Pass 299 is about 40 miles
(64 km) east of Venice, Louisiana.
The Cypress pipeline feeds a crude terminal known as Empire
on the Mississippi River in Louisiana, delivery point for cash
crude Heavy Louisiana Sweet. Empire usually handles between
230,000 and 275,000 barrels a day, Chevron's website said.
The problem was first reported to the U.S. National
Response Center on Monday morning, with a then-unknown amount
of crude having leaked into the Gulf.
A second report to the NRC a little more than an hour later
said 1.075 gallons of oil had leaked into the sea over four
minutes. That filing also said booms and absorbents were
applied and the systems were shut.
The Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's office said it was
monitoring the spill with Chevron.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing
by Dale Hudson)