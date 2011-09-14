* Chevron says considering repair options

* No update on production restart

Sept 14 A crude oil pipeline leak this week at a shallow-water platform operated by Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) in the Main Pass Area of the Gulf of Mexico released 2.3 gallons (8.9 litres), the company said on Wednesday.

The company said it was evaluating options to repair the leak on the shut pipeline, and there was no recoverable volume of oil visible in the open water.

Chevron said late on Tuesday that it had shut in 15,000 barrels per day of oil output and expected to restart partial production within 24 hours.

The company's statement on Wednesday made no mention of the shut-in and restart, and a spokesman did not respond to inquiries about them.

Chevron said the Main Pass 299 platform connects with the Cypress Pipeline and moves about 9,000 barrels per day of oil production.

The company shut its Main Pass pipeline network and the Cypress line early on Monday to investigate the leak in a 10-inch (25-centimetre) riser, or pipe, that connects the platform to seabed equipment. Main Pass 299 is about 40 miles (64 km) east of Venice, Louisiana.

The Cypress pipeline feeds a crude terminal known as Empire on the Mississippi River in Louisiana, delivery point for cash crude Heavy Louisiana Sweet. Empire usually handles between 230,000 and 275,000 barrels a day, Chevron's website said.

The problem was first reported to the U.S. National Response Center on Monday morning, with a then-unknown amount of crude having leaked into the Gulf.

A second report to the NRC a little more than an hour later said 1.075 gallons of oil had leaked into the sea over four minutes. That filing also said booms and absorbents were applied and the systems were shut.

The Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's office said it was monitoring the spill with Chevron. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)