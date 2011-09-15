UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
Sept 15 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said between 6,000 and 7,000 barrels per day (bpd) in crude oil production had been restored by Thursday in the Main Pass Area of the Gulf of Mexico, which had been shut by a pipeline leak.
Between 8,000 and 9,000 bpd of crude oil production remains shut, Chevron said.
A 2.3-gallon (8.9-litre) leak in a pipeline bringing crude oil from the sea floor led Chevron to shut its Main Pass Pipeline System early on Monday. The company said on Thursday it was evaluating repairs. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.