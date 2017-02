HOUSTON, Sept 12 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said all nonessential workers evacuated from the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico last week due to Tropical Storm Nate have returned to their jobs aboard production platforms as of Monday.

"We are normal staffing rates," said BP spokesman Daren Beaudo in a statement. "Production was not impacted."

BP is the largest crude oil producer in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)