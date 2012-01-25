* Discussing cash injection from government, state fund
* CEO says will downsize fleet, cut networks
* Airline will not sold or dissolved - CEO
(Recasts, adds CEO comments)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Jan 25 Bahrain's struggling
national carrier Gulf Air, hit by falling passenger numbers as
anti-government protests continue in the tiny island kingdom,
will shrink operations and seek cash from government funds, its
chief executive said on Wednesday.
The move is in contrast to Middle East competitors such as
Etihad, Qatar Airways and Dubai-based Emirates which
have been expanding their networks.
"The downsizing will affect the network and affect the
fleet," CEO Samer Majali said. He said staff numbers would not
be affected.
The airline could tap Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund
Mumtalakat, which has a stake in the carrier.
"This is currently being debated," Majali said when asked if
the airline expects to get any assistance from the government or
Mumtalakat.
Bahraini newspaper Gulf Daily News reported on Wednesday
that the government is considering options including dissolving
or shrinking the airline, or selling it and creating a new
carrier at a cost of 460 million dinars ($1.22 billion).
Majali said the sale of the carrier or its dissolution was
unlikely.
"The country needs an airline....they will retain the
airline but at an affordable level," he said.
OPTIONS OPEN
Gulf Air said on Wednesday that all options were being
considered to make the airline profitable.
"At this stage a range of strategic options are being
considered," a spokeswoman for Gulf Air said in an emailed
response to questions on the future of the carrier.
"Gulf Air has faced challenges in recent times, in common
with other carriers around the world, and combinations of
unprecedented regional and economic factors have made business
increasingly difficult," the spokeswoman said.
Earlier this week, a government delegation briefed
parliament and called for a restructuring of the company for
"effective operational requirements", the state news agency
reported.
The airline said in May it had laid off 200 employees and
that bookings were down by a quarter following the Arab Spring
uprisings in the region.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Cowell)