KUWAIT May 1 Kuwait's Gulf Bank posted a 25 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net profit for the first three months ending March 31 was 7.37 million dinars ($26.58 million), compared to 9.78 million in the same period a year ago, the bank said in the statement on the Kuwait bourse website.

Gulf Bank's stock fell 2.3 percent to 430 Kuwaiti fils by 0843 GMT. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Rania El Gamal)