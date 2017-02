DUBAI Feb 12 Kuwait's Gulf Bank reported a full-year net profit for 2011 of 30.6 million dinars ($109.95 million), the bank said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

This compared to profit of 19.06 million in 2010, according to the statement.

The board of directors have proposed a 5 percent share dividend for 2011, it added.

($1 = 0.2783 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)