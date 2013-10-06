BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment posts Feb contracted sales of RMB2.49 bln
March 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
DUBAI Oct 6 Gulf Finance House : * Gulf Finance House says chairman Essam Janahi resigns; Ahmed al-Mutawa named as replacement
March 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd
DUBAI, March 6 Turkey's Akbank has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark 144A/RegS bond sale, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.
March 6 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission