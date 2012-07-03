* GGICO signs debt restructuring with 25 lenders
DUBAI, July 3 Dubai-based Gulf General
Investments Co (GGICO) reached a restructuring deal
with 25 of its creditors to extend debt maturities, the company
said on Tuesday, bringing an 18-month process to a conclusion.
The firm, which has investments in manufacturing,
industrials and retail under its umbrella, has delayed its debt
repayments for seven years through new amortising facilities, it
said in a filing to the Dubai bourse.
The total figure of debt extended was not disclosed in the
statement, although its first-quarter results said GGICO had
782.7 million dirhams ($213.1 million) of pending loans which
the company had requested to be pushed out.
HSBC Holdings was the financial adviser to GGICO
and Al Tamimi & Co acting as its legal adviser, with Allen &
Overy the law firm working with the banks, the statement said.
GGICO began addressing its debt pile in early 2011 as part
of a wider review of its business model, the statement added.
The firm's financial results for 2010 said at the time it had
defaulted on debt worth 248.8 million dirhams during the course
of 2010.
Shares in the company have risen 53 percent year-to-date on
the Dubai bourse.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)