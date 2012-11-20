DUBAI Nov 20 Gulf Investment Corp, a
financial institution owned by the six nations of the Gulf
Cooperation Council, is aiming to price a benchmark-sized bond
with a five-year tenor before the end of this week, lead
arrangers said on Tuesday.
The firm released initial price guidance in the area of
mid-to-high 200s basis points over midswaps for the issue, a
document from the leads said. Benchmark size is understood to
mean at least $500 million.
The dollar-denominated bond is likely to price this week,
the document added, while a source with knowledge of the deal
said pricing would probably come on Wednesday.
Gulf Investment Corp concludes investor meetings in London
on Tuesday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup , National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered have
arranged these roadshows.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by
Matt Smith)